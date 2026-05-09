Turkish business group urges EU to revive Türkiye accession process

Turkish business group urges EU to revive Türkiye accession process

ISTANBUL
Turkish business group urges EU to revive Türkiye accession process

Türkiye’s Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK) has launched a public diplomacy campaign urging German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and other European leaders to revive Türkiye’s stalled European Union accession process.

In a full-page open letter published in the German newspaper Bild, DEİK argued that “a strong Europe is impossible without Türkiye.”

The letter was published as part of the second phase of a broader campaign timed around Europe Day, following similar appeals in the Financial Times in January.

DEİK called for a “paradigm shift” after years of stalled accession talks, saying Türkiye’s integration into the EU’s economic security and defense architecture had become a strategic necessity.

The board cited challenges including migration, demographic change, artificial intelligence and the energy transition as areas where closer Türkiye-EU cooperation was needed.

It also said Türkiye’s full integration was essential if the EU wanted to become a global power, referring to Merz’s approach to Europe’s strategic future.

DEİK said the Turkish business community had long been part of European value chains and argued that a credible path toward EU membership would help rebuild strategic clarity and trust between Ankara and Brussels.

The board also urged the modernization of the EU-Türkiye Customs Union, calling it critical for Europe’s competitiveness at a time of growing geopolitical fragmentation.

Mehmet Ali Yalçındağ, head of DEİK’s Türkiye-Europe Business Councils, said the campaign would continue with similar open letters in major newspapers in France, Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands.

“We deem the future of Türkiye-EU relations as not just an economic partnership but a strategic necessity,” Yalçındağ said.

He added that DEİK would continue outreach with universities, civil society organizations and think tanks to promote its message among European stakeholders.

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