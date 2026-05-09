Galatasaray looks to seal 26th Süper Lig title

ISTANBUL

Galatasaray can secure its 26th Turkish Süper Lig title on May 9 as the leader hosts a desperate Antalyaspor side in a Week 33 clash defined by high stakes at both ends of the table.

With only two weeks remaining in the season, Okan Buruk’s side holds a four-point lead over second-place Fenerbahçe, meaning that a victory at RAMS Park will mathematically clinch the championship regardless of what happens elsewhere.

Even if Galatasaray draws or loses, it could still be crowned the champion if Fenerbahçe fails to win its away match against Konyaspor.

All Week 33 fixtures are scheduled to kick off simultaneously at 8 p.m. on May 9.

The title race tightened significantly last weekend after Galatasaray suffered a shocking 4-1 defeat at Samsunspor, while Fenerbahçe kept its hopes alive with a 3-1 win over Başakşehir.

“Next week, we will put forward a much more eager, much stronger game to win the championship again in our stadium, in front of our own fans, and hopefully, we will hold the celebrations next week," Buruk said following the loss in Samsun.

Galatasaray is expected to lead with a front line featuring Victor Osimhen and Leroy Sane, though it will be wary of an Antalyaspor team fighting for its top-flight life.

While the trophy is within reach in Istanbul, a chaotic battle for survival is unfolding at the bottom of the standings.

Antalyaspor enters the weekend in 15th place with 29 points, just one point above the relegation zone. Its task is daunting, as it faces a league leader that has been nearly invincible at home this season.

Fenerbahçe, led by interim coach Zeki Murat Göle, must win in Konya to keep the title race alive into the final weekend. A draw or loss for the Istanbul club, combined with any points for its archrival Galatasaray, would officially end the pursuit.

The pressure is even higher for the teams trailing the Mediterranean team.

Gençlerbirliği, sitting in 16th place with 28 points, hosts Kasımpaşa, which has 32 points and seems safe from relegation for now.

The Ankara club replaced coach Volkan Demiel with Metin Diyadin mid-week and another loss could prove fatal for the home side’s survival hopes.

Eyüpspor, with 29 points, takes on mid-table Rizespor at home, while 17th-place Kayserispor travels to Alanyaspor in a must-win fixture.

Rooted to the bottom of the table, Karagümrük will be the first team to drop if it fails to beat Kocaelispor.

In the weekend’s other marquee matchup, third-place Trabzonspor travels to Beşiktaş.

While the title is out of reach for both, the rivalry remains fierce as they compete for the final European qualification spots.

Trabzonspor holds a comfortable seven-point lead over Beşiktaş, but will be looking to bounce back from a recent draw against Göztepe.