Two Britons arrested with 20 kilos of cannabis

ISTANBUL

A British couple returning home from Thailand was arrested at Istanbul airport with 20 kilograms of cannabis in their luggage, authorities confirmed on May 7.

A suitcase belonging to one of the Britons was filled with the drugs, sealed in vacuum-packed wrapping, according to Turkish customs film.

The two suspects, aged 20 according to several British media outlets, were arrested on April 26 before being questioned and placed in pre-trial detention.

"We are providing support to two British nationals detained in [Türkiye] as well as their families, and are in touch with local authorities," the British foreign ministry said in a statement to AFP.

Thailand decriminalized cannabis in 2022, and after a spike in arrests at U.K. airports, British officials have repeatedly warned travelers not to bring the drug back home.

Two young French women, also returning from Thailand, were each sentenced to 10 years in prison in Türkiye after being arrested 10 months ago at Istanbul airport with nearly 25 kilograms of cannabis.

In a report published last year, the European Union Drugs Agency (EUDA) expressed concern over an increase in cannabis seizures originating from Thailand.