Scenic old road emerges as alternative spring route for nature lovers

KOCAELİ

An old transportation route stretching across the northwestern province of Kocaeli has become a popular destination for hikers and nature enthusiasts seeking spring scenery away from crowded urban centers.

Known locally as the “Old Istanbul Road,” the roughly 60-kilometer route begins in İzmit and passes through rural areas before reaching Çayırova on the border of Istanbul.

Following heavy April rains, the landscape along the historic road has turned vibrant green, with farmland, forested areas and village roads offering visitors scenic views during the spring season.

The route, which runs parallel to the coastline, once served as one of the main connections to Istanbul before the construction of the modern D-100 highway. Today, it attracts visitors looking for hiking, photography and outdoor recreation close to major urban areas.

Natural attractions along the road include İzmit Urban Forest as well as several ponds, all of which provide spaces for walking and relaxation.

The route also features historical landmarks, including a stone bridge dating back to the Roman era. The centuries-old bridge reflects the area’s historical importance as a transportation corridor.

Local resident Nusret Çiftçi, who frequently visits the area with friends and family, said the route was once used by caravans and formed part of an ancient Roman road network.

“Now, with nature coming back to life, everything is lush green,” Çiftçi said. “It has become a beautiful place for walks. Hiking groups often explore these routes.”

He also highlighted nearby natural sites such as Taşköprü Canyon and Çoban Geçidi Canyon near the Gebze area, describing them as destinations with strong potential for ecotourism.

“Kocaeli is usually associated with industry,” he said. “But once you travel 10 to 15 kilometers outside the city, you encounter completely different natural beauty.”