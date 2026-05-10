Erdoğan reaffirms support for UAE amid regional tensions

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on May 9 reaffirmed Ankara's full support for the sovereignty and security of the United Arab Emirates in a phone call with his counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, amid regional tensions.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional and global developments, with Erdoğan expressing his wishes for a swift recovery from the damage caused due to the ongoing regional conflict, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said.

During the call, Erdoğan said Türkiye attaches importance to enhancing bilateral cooperation with the UAE in several fields, particularly trade, energy and security.

Referring to the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict, Erdoğan described the developments in the region as "regrettable" and said Türkiye is continuing diplomatic contacts with relevant countries to help establish a diplomatic solution between Washington and Tehran.

He also stressed that greater dialogue and cooperation are needed to address the region’s security challenges, according to the readout.

During a meeting with Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) President Masrour Barzani later in the day, Erdoğan said Ankara does not want the conflict between the United States and Iran to spread further across the region.

The two sides discussed the latest regional developments during the meeting and Erdoğan expressed concern over attacks on Iraqi territory, including in Erbil. He said Türkiye opposed the expansion of the conflict to other countries in the region.

The president added that Türkiye would continue its solidarity with the KRG during the current period.

Highlighting the importance of stability in Iraq for the broader region, Erdoğan said the swift formation of Iraq’s central government would support the country’s unity and cohesion.

He reaffirmed Ankara’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with both Iraq’s central government and the KRG, particularly in trade, transportation and energy.

He added that implementation of the Development Road project would provide major benefits not only for Iraq but also for Gulf countries.

The Turkish leader also marked Europe Day on May 9, saying a European architecture that does not include Türkiye in its rightful place would "remain incomplete and vulnerable in managing crises."

He noted that the EU’s founding principles, established 76 years ago, are now being tested by multiple global crises, including wars, political instability and economic challenges.

Erdoğan said the wars, political crises and economic challenges with global repercussions have made it compulsory for the EU to pursue more inclusive and unifying policies, adding that Türkiye remains an “essential and indispensable” part of this process as a candidate country.

He also said Türkiye is committed to advancing its relations with the EU on a “win-win basis” based on mutual obligations and a full membership perspective, adding that Ankara expects the bloc to show the same sincere will.

“As we have previously stated, the European Union’s need for Türkiye exceeds Türkiye’s need for the bloc, and this need is expected to grow even further in the future,” he stated.