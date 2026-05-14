Men spend most on software, women on fashion in Türkiye’s e-commerce market

ISTANBUL

Men in Türkiye spent the largest share of their e-commerce budgets on software last year, while women’s highest spending went toward clothing, footwear, and accessories, according to the “Türkiye E-Commerce Outlook Report 2025.”

The report shows that total e-commerce spending in the country reached 4.6 trillion Turkish Liras in 2025.

In terms of overall spending volume, women accounted for 56 percent of total e-commerce expenditures, while men made up 44 percent. The gender gap widened further when measured by transaction count, with women responsible for 74.6 percent of all transactions, compared to 25.4 percent for men.

When broken down by age groups, the highest levels of both transaction volume and number of purchases were observed among consumers aged 25–34.

.Men’s e-commerce spending was overwhelmingly concentrated in the software sector, where they accounted for 91.1 percent of total spending, compared to just 8.9 percent for women. Other sectors with significantly higher male spending included automotive and spare parts, travel and transportation, and electronics.

In contrast, women dominated spending in the clothing, footwear, and accessories category, making up 82.7 percent of expenditures in that sector, while men accounted for 17.3 percent.

The medical, personal care, and cosmetics category ranked as the second-largest sector for female consumers, with women representing 80.4 percent of spending.