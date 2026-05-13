Türkiye’s April exports hit record high for month

Türkiye’s April exports hit record high for month

ANKARA
Türkiye’s April exports hit record high for month

 

Türkiye’s exports rose 22.3 percent in April from a year earlier to $25.4 billion, marking the highest April export figure on record, the Trade Ministry has said.

The figure also represented the second-highest monthly goods export value in the country’s history after December 2025, the ministry said.

Annualized exports reached an all-time high of $275.8 billion in April, while exports in the January-April period increased 3 percent to $88.6 billion.

The ministry said exports rose in 49 provinces in the first four months of the year, while 18 provinces recorded exports of more than $1 billion during the period.

In April alone, exports increased in 60 provinces, and six provinces exceeded the $1 billion threshold.

Istanbul ranked first in exports by province in April with $5.17 billion, followed by Kocaeli with $3.51 billion and İzmir with $2.04 billion.

Bursa ranked fourth with $1.91 billion, while Ankara came fifth with $1.26 billion.

The second group was led by Tekirdağ with $1.2 billion, followed by Mersin with $959 million, Gaziantep with $861 million, Sakarya with $825 million and Manisa with $672 million.

Compared with the same month of last year, Istanbul posted the largest increase in exports, up $1.02 billion.

Kocaeli followed with a $491 million rise, while Bursa increased exports by $398 million, Ankara by $383 million and Mersin by $256 million.

Adana recorded the highest annual rate of increase among provinces, with exports rising 43.9 percent. Ankara followed with 43.2 percent, while Çorum posted a 40.1 percent increase.

Hatay was the only province where exports declined, falling 11.3 percent from a year earlier.

The ministry said it would continue policies aimed at increasing high value-added and competitive exports through market and product diversification.

It also said spreading exports more strongly across the country remained a key goal, supported by production and employment growth at the local level.

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