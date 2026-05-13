Türkiye’s April exports hit record high for month

ANKARA

Türkiye’s exports rose 22.3 percent in April from a year earlier to $25.4 billion, marking the highest April export figure on record, the Trade Ministry has said.

The figure also represented the second-highest monthly goods export value in the country’s history after December 2025, the ministry said.

Annualized exports reached an all-time high of $275.8 billion in April, while exports in the January-April period increased 3 percent to $88.6 billion.

The ministry said exports rose in 49 provinces in the first four months of the year, while 18 provinces recorded exports of more than $1 billion during the period.

In April alone, exports increased in 60 provinces, and six provinces exceeded the $1 billion threshold.

Istanbul ranked first in exports by province in April with $5.17 billion, followed by Kocaeli with $3.51 billion and İzmir with $2.04 billion.

Bursa ranked fourth with $1.91 billion, while Ankara came fifth with $1.26 billion.

The second group was led by Tekirdağ with $1.2 billion, followed by Mersin with $959 million, Gaziantep with $861 million, Sakarya with $825 million and Manisa with $672 million.

Compared with the same month of last year, Istanbul posted the largest increase in exports, up $1.02 billion.

Kocaeli followed with a $491 million rise, while Bursa increased exports by $398 million, Ankara by $383 million and Mersin by $256 million.

Adana recorded the highest annual rate of increase among provinces, with exports rising 43.9 percent. Ankara followed with 43.2 percent, while Çorum posted a 40.1 percent increase.

Hatay was the only province where exports declined, falling 11.3 percent from a year earlier.

The ministry said it would continue policies aimed at increasing high value-added and competitive exports through market and product diversification.

It also said spreading exports more strongly across the country remained a key goal, supported by production and employment growth at the local level.