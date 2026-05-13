Europe’s jet fuel crunch puts Türkiye in focus

Europe’s jet fuel crunch puts Türkiye in focus

ISTANBUL
Europe’s jet fuel crunch puts Türkiye in focus

 

Türkiye has the potential to become a key balancing point in the jet fuel market as Europe faces falling stocks and supply concerns, a senior Turkish Fuel Services (TSF) executive has said.

Uğur Uyan, TFS deputy general manager for supply and operations, said recent developments showed that fuel supply continuity, logistics flexibility and access to multiple sources had become central issues for the aviation sector.

“Türkiye has the potential to become a critical balancing point at the center of this transformation with its geostrategic location, strong operational infrastructure and regional connections,” Uyan said.

He said lower stock levels and Europe’s import-dependent structure had turned operational continuity from a technical matter into a strategic necessity.

TFS provides jet fuel supply at Istanbul Airport, where daily traffic averages around 1,500 flights. Uyan said the company’s 300,000 cubic meters of storage capacity served as a strategic guarantee for uninterrupted operations.

He said TFS plans to supply 4.5 million tons of fuel in 2026 through around 130 vessel operations.

“Our portfolio-based supply model, which is not dependent on a single supply line, creates a systematic security layer,” Uyan said.

Unlike road tanker-based transport, TFS operates through a 105-kilometer underground pipeline, which Uyan said helps reduce operational volatility and strengthen control over supply flows.

The comments came as the European Commission warned airlines and member states to prepare for all scenarios amid uncertainty over jet fuel supplies.

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary has warned that high jet fuel prices could push some European carriers toward failure if the pressure continues.

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