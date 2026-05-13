Current account gap hits $9.7 billion in March

Current account gap hits $9.7 billion in March

ANKARA
Current account gap hits $9.7 billion in March

Türkiye’s current account deficit widened to $9.67 billion in March, marking its highest monthly level in three years, Central Bank data showed.

The figure was in line with economists’ expectations and followed a $7.5 billion deficit in February.

The 12-month current account deficit rose to $39.7 billion in March from $35 billion a month earlier, reaching its highest level in two years.

Excluding gold and energy, the current account posted a deficit of $3.89 billion, while the balance of payments-defined foreign trade deficit stood at $9.51 billion.

Net inflows from services amounted to $2.59 billion in March. Transport services generated $1.63 billion in net income, while travel brought in $2.25 billion.

On an annualized basis, direct investments contributed $2.1 billion to financing the current account deficit, while loans and trade credits contributed $38.6 billion and $3 billion, respectively.

Portfolio investments had a negative impact of $3.3 billion, while cash and deposits weighed by $19.7 billion. The Central Bank’s net reserves declined by $52.5 billion.

Net errors and omissions recorded an outflow of $7 billion in March, bringing the 12-month outflow in the item to $33.3 billion.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, Belgium highlight stronger cooperation in defense, trade

Türkiye, Belgium highlight stronger cooperation in defense, trade
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, Belgium highlight stronger cooperation in defense, trade

    Türkiye, Belgium highlight stronger cooperation in defense, trade

  2. Ankara moves to codify ‘Blue Homeland’ doctrine in law

    Ankara moves to codify ‘Blue Homeland’ doctrine in law

  3. Turkish Cypriot-origin MP appointed as UK minister

    Turkish Cypriot-origin MP appointed as UK minister

  4. Western military presence set to rise near Hormuz

    Western military presence set to rise near Hormuz

  5. Erdoğan in Kazakhstan for Turkic summit, bilateral talks

    Erdoğan in Kazakhstan for Turkic summit, bilateral talks
Recommended
India hikes gold, silver duties to protect sliding rupee

India hikes gold, silver duties to protect sliding rupee
Europe’s jet fuel crunch puts Türkiye in focus

Europe’s jet fuel crunch puts Türkiye in focus
Gig work treaty must ensure fair pay and conditions: HRW

Gig work treaty must ensure fair pay and conditions: HRW
Türkiye’s April exports hit record high for month

Türkiye’s April exports hit record high for month
AI rivalry overshadows push for guardrails at Xi-Trump talks: Experts

AI rivalry overshadows push for guardrails at Xi-Trump talks: Experts
EU to ease train travel with one journey, one ticket rules

EU to ease train travel with one journey, one ticket rules
WORLD Turkish Cypriot-origin MP appointed as UK minister

Turkish Cypriot-origin MP appointed as UK minister

King Charles on May 13 approved a cabinet reshuffle proposed by U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer after several junior ministers resigned amid growing pressure on the government, with British-Turkish lawmaker Nesil Çalışkan among the newly appointed figures.

ECONOMY Current account gap hits $9.7 billion in March

Current account gap hits $9.7 billion in March

Türkiye’s current account deficit widened to $9.67 billion in March, marking its highest monthly level in three years, Central Bank data showed.

SPORTS Galatasaray in seventh heaven after Süper Lig title

Galatasaray in seventh heaven after Süper Lig title

Galatasaray fans are ecstatic after the club secured its fourth consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title and a record-extending 26th crown on May 9, overcoming a late-season stumble to defeat Antalyaspor 4-2 and ignite country-wide celebrations.

﻿