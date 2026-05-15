SpaceX to file IPO application next week: Source

SpaceX to file IPO application next week: Source

TEXAS
SpaceX to file IPO application next week: Source

SpaceX will file its initial public offering application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission next week, a source close to the matter told AFP.
The aerospace company had already filed an initial document in early April, but confidentially, a standard first step in the process leading to a listing.
The second version is expected to reveal to the public, for the first time, some of the company’s financial statements and details about its operations.
According to several media outlets, the company is aiming for a listing on the Nasdaq electronic stock exchange in June, with a valuation of approximately $1.75 trillion, and hopes to raise up to $80 billion.
Observers expect this IPO to shatter the record set on the U.S. market in 2014 by China’s Alibaba, which raised $21.7 billion.
Globally, the highest-valued brand currently belongs to the Saudi Aramco oil group, with a market capitalization of $25.6 billion in 2019 on the Jeddah Stock Exchange in Saudi Arabia.
SpaceX has immense capital requirements. It is engaged in space projects, including its new Starship rocket, but also the development of the Starlink satellite internet network, the giant Terafab chip factory, and advanced AI models.
Founded in 2002 by Elon Musk, the group also includes artificial intelligence startup xAI and the social network X, formerly Twitter.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel says Hamas armed wing chief killed in Gaza strike

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