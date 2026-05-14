Goddess of ancient Anatolia on display in Samsun

SAMSUN

Archaeological finds uncovered during tramway line excavations in Samsun are now on display at the Samsun Museum, shedding light on the city’s ancient past along the Black Sea.



The exhibition features mythological figurines and religious objects linked to the Cybele cult, regarded in Ancient Anatolia and Phrygian civilizations as a “mother goddess.” The artifacts were discovered during rescue excavations carried out in 2009 along the light rail system route.



The museum showcases materials from the Çakalca-Karadoğan Mound in the Büyükoyumca neighborhood of Atakum district, a site that has contributed significantly to understanding Ionian colonization movements toward Amisos, the ancient name of Samsun.



Archaeological finds from Archaic and Classical periods include finely crafted terracotta figurines, seated and standing goddess figures, as well as depictions of Cybele and votive objects. Among the items are also bird-holding kore figurines, inscribed pottery fragments and ritual ceramics believed to have been used for offerings.



According to museum documentation, the excavation has provided important evidence on the Cybele cult in the region, while also offering insights into the Miletus colonization process along the Black Sea coast.



The collection also includes Attic black-glazed pottery, red-figure and black-figure ceramic fragments, oil lamps and other everyday objects from the Classical period.



The Kurupelit Excavations section further displays a seated Cybele figurine from the Archaic period, female figurines, kore statues and various ceramics, highlighting both religious practices and cultural interactions in ancient Northern Anatolia.