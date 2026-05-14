Upcycle Art & Design Festival to be held in Kadıköy

Upcycle Art & Design Festival to be held in Kadıköy

ISTANBUL
Upcycle Art & Design Festival to be held in Kadıköy

The Upcycle Istanbul Art & Design Festival will be held this year at QNB Terminal Kadıköy from May 15 to 19 with the theme “İyileş(tir)mek” (Healing/Re/Pairing).

The fifth edition of the festival will be organized under the slogan “Let’s Transform Together for the Better,” bringing together a program focused on art, design, sustainable living and social awareness.

The festival will feature ecological art exhibitions, talks, sustainable producer markets, workshops, film screenings and music performances.

The festival will open on May 15, coinciding with World Climate Day, with the screening of “Kadranı Olmayan Saat,” directed by Fatma Karakuş Kaçmaz and winner of Best Documentary at the Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival.

Following the screening, a talk with the director will be held. The film explores the relationship between humans and nature from the perspective of the climate crisis.

Young musician İpek Nisa Göker will also perform nature-inspired compositions on the “Platform” stage.

Throughout the festival, ecological artworks focusing on the human–nature relationship, recycled art pieces, and a sustainable design and local producer market called “Upcycle Bazaar” will be presented in collaboration with Local Makers.

The program will also include interdisciplinary talks and workshops for different age groups.

A photography exhibition titled “Marmara Kuşları” (Birds of Marmara) by conservationist and wildlife photographer Cenk Polat will be open to visitors under the sponsorship of Akfen Renewable Energy.

Creative workshops for both children and adults will also be held, including making musical instruments from waste materials, retro robot design, clothing printing, natural skincare and upcycling accessories.

Talks in the event will focus on sustainable gastronomy, good design, nature and social transformation.

Topics will include psychology, well-being, birdwatching, permaculture and sustainable production.

The program will also include yoga sessions, a screening of “The Tale of Silyan” and talks on music therapy.

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