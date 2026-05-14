Türkiye reception to be held at Cannes Film Festival

ISTANBUL

The Directorate General of Cinema under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) will host a “Türkiye Invites You” reception in Cannes on May 15–17 as part of the 79th Cannes Film Festival in France.

According to a social media post by the Directorate General of Cinema, the reception will extend an invitation to leading figures of the global film industry, encouraging them to “come and shoot your films in Türkiye.”

Director General of Cinema Birol Güven said in a statement that the main goal of the events is to invite filmmakers from around the world to Türkiye and encourage them to shoot their productions in the country.

Güven noted that through these events, Türkiye’s strong film industry, international co-production potential, technical capabilities and unique filming locations will be promoted globally.

At the receptions and related events, filming locations ranging from Istanbul to Cappadocia, from the Aegean coast to ancient historical cities will be presented to international producers and directors.

Well-known Turkish actors including Caner Cindoruk, Dilan Çiçek Deniz, Engin Akyürek, Engin Altan Düzyatan, Görkem Sevindik, Ozan Akbaba, Özge Gürel and Sinem Ünsal will also meet international guests during the event.

Within the scope of the festival, a Türkiye Stand will be set up at the Cannes Film Market, where the country’s film production capacity, incentive schemes and coproduction opportunities will be introduced to industry professionals.