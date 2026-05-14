Finland, Israel through at Eurovision semis

Finland, Israel through at Eurovision semis

VIENNA
Finland, Israel through at Eurovision semis

Favorites Finland made it through the first Eurovision semifinal on May 12 alongside Israel, whose participation saw five countries boycott the world’s biggest live televised music event.

With blasts of dry ice and jets of flame, the Eurovision party got started inside the Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, where 11,200 revved-up fans saw 15 acts do battle for 10 places in Saturday’s grand final.

Belgium upset the odds to make it through, with Croatia, Greece, Lithuania, Moldova, Poland, Serbia and Sweden also progressing.

However, it was the end of the road for Estonia, Georgia, Montenegro and Portugal’s dreams of Eurovision glory. Tiny San Marino also bowed out, despite featuring guest vocals from 1980s Culture Club star Boy George.

Viewers were treated to a range of styles from around the continent.

The performances ranged from upbeat Estonian guitar pop to soaring Polish high notes and the brooding mystery of Lithuania’s silver-painted Lion Ceccah.

Moldova opened the show with rapper Satoshi pumping up the energy. Greece has been gaining traction with “Ferto,” featuring performer Akylas in tigerprint coat, shorts and hat against a retro video game backdrop.

Croatia’s ethno-pop group Lelek delved into mythical fantasy visuals on “Andromeda,” opening with the lines “When you light a candle, ask your grandmother / Why she gave birth to daughters in fear.”
Serbian progressive metal band Lavina closed the concert with throat-shredding growl.

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