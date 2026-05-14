ICT sector top recipient of foreign investments in first quarter

ICT sector top recipient of foreign investments in first quarter

ISTANBUL
ICT sector top recipient of foreign investments in first quarter


The information and communication services (ICT) sector attracted the largest share of equity capital inflows to Türkiye in the first quarter of 2026, according to the latest balance of payments data from the Central Bank.
Total equity capital inflows reached $1.5 billion in the January–March period, with the ICT sector accounting for 26 percent, or $376 million, making it the top recipient of foreign investment during the period. The financial and insurance activities sector followed, drawing 16 percent of total equity inflows.
Overall, Türkiye recorded $2.6 billion in total Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows in the first three months of 2026, marking an 11 percent decline compared to the same period last year. In March alone, FDI inflows stood at $1 billion.
A breakdown of investor origins shows that Germany was the largest source of FDI equity inflows, accounting for 23 percent of the total. It was followed by the United States (20 percent), the Netherlands (14 percent), the United Kingdom (12 percent), and the United Arab Emirates (7 percent).
Since 2003, the country has drawn a total of approximately $290 billion in FDI.

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