Türkiye, China to set up urbanization working group

Türkiye, China to set up urbanization working group

BEIJING
Türkiye, China to set up urbanization working group

Türkiye and China have agreed to establish a joint working group on housing and urbanization, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum has said after talks in Beijing.

Kurum met China’s Housing and Urban-Rural Development Minister Ni Hong during his visit to the Chinese capital, where the two sides discussed urban planning, housing policies, urban transformation and smart cities.

“We discussed our work in urbanization, housing policies, urban transformation and smart cities, especially COP31, which Türkiye will host,” Kurum said.

He said Türkiye also shared its experience from its large-scale reconstruction efforts and its vision for disaster-resilient, people-centered urban planning.

“As two of the world’s leading countries in housing and urbanization, we decided to establish a joint working group and sign a memorandum of understanding,” Kurum said.

Kurum also met China’s Ecology and Environment Minister Huang Runqiu to discuss cooperation during the COP31 process.

“We will also cooperate at COP31 with China, which has already shown that clear policies aligned with climate targets can produce strong results,” Kurum said in a social media post after the meeting.

Türkiye will host COP31 in Antalya on Nov. 9-20, 2026, under Kurum’s presidency.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye now defense ecosystem for partners: Görgün

Türkiye now defense ecosystem for partners: Görgün
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye now defense ecosystem for partners: Görgün

    Türkiye now defense ecosystem for partners: Görgün

  2. Sarsılmaz submachine gun enters U.S. police inventory

    Sarsılmaz submachine gun enters U.S. police inventory

  3. Türkiye says Syria moving toward sustainable stability

    Türkiye says Syria moving toward sustainable stability

  4. Türkiye welcomes Yemen prisoner release deal

    Türkiye welcomes Yemen prisoner release deal

  5. Trump says US, Nigerian forces 'eliminate' senior ISIL leader

    Trump says US, Nigerian forces 'eliminate' senior ISIL leader
Recommended
Türkiye says Syria moving toward sustainable stability

Türkiye says Syria moving toward sustainable stability
Türkiye welcomes Yemen prisoner release deal

Türkiye welcomes Yemen prisoner release deal
Erdoğan urges stronger Turkic unity amid regional crises

Erdoğan urges stronger Turkic unity amid regional crises
Ankara pledges support for Iraq’s new government

Ankara pledges support for Iraq’s new government
Türkiye awaits ‘strong participation’ of partner countries at NATO summit

Türkiye awaits ‘strong participation’ of partner countries at NATO summit
Türkiye rejects Greek objection to ‘Turkish Straits’ term in letter to UN

Türkiye rejects Greek objection to ‘Turkish Straits’ term in letter to UN
Belgium minister: World needs more people like Atatürk

Belgium minister: World needs more people like Atatürk
WORLD Trump says US, Nigerian forces eliminate senior ISIL leader

Trump says US, Nigerian forces 'eliminate' senior ISIL leader

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that American and Nigerian forces had killed a senior ISIL group leader.
ECONOMY Türkiye now defense ecosystem for partners: Görgün

Türkiye now defense ecosystem for partners: Görgün

Türkiye is no longer followed only for its defense products but has become an ecosystem that international partners want to work with and co-produce in, Defense Industries President Haluk Görgün has said.
SPORTS Relegation battle headlines final round of Süper Lig

Relegation battle headlines final round of Süper Lig

  Türkiye’s Süper Lig title race may already be over, but the battle to avoid relegation will go down to the final day as four clubs enter the last round fighting to escape the drop.  
﻿