Strait of Hormuz should not be used as a weapon: Fidan

DOHA

The Turkish top diplomat has underlined the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open to free maritime traffic and urged that the key waterway should not be used as a weapon amid continued restrictions imposed by Iran.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a press conference with Qatar Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdurrahman al-Thani following bilateral talks in Doha on May 12. He was also received by Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

“Not using the Strait of Hormuz as a weapon is not only important for regional stability but also for the global economy,” Fidan said, underlining the importance of keeping the waterway open and safe.

Fidan’s statement comes amid Iran’s restrictions for commercial vessels’ use of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for food and oil from the Gulf countries to world markets.

“The closure of the Strait of Hormuz imposes big pressure on the world economy. The world is feeling this pressure in many ways,” he stated, informing that they are working to secure maritime traffic through the strait.

Qatar also opposes the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the Qatari foreign minister said, adding that Doha is contributing to Pakistan’s efforts to reach a permanent agreement between the U.S. and Iran.

Fidan, for his part, underlined the fact that the extraordinary situation in the region pushes Türkiye and Qatar to increase the frequency of consultations, expressing Ankara’s support to the peace efforts.

“We are ready to lend support. War should not resume. It is absolutely not the way to resolve the differences,” he said, stressing that war is destabilizing and ruining the economy not only in the region but in the world. “We do our best so that diplomacy prevails,” he stated.

“There are different aspects of the ongoing negotiations, but I want to mention the good aspects. Both sides want the cessation of the war and opening of the Strait of Hormuz. The problem is how to agree on the priorities and wording of it,” he stated.

HH Israeli expansionism a big problem

Fidan also highlighted that the problem in Gaza and the West Bank due to continued Israeli aggression continues and urged that the armed conflict between the U.S. and Iran should not drop the Palestinian cause from the global agenda.

“The Israeli expansionism is a first-degree security and stability problem in the region. Their expansionist policies cost the lives of many in Lebanon, the West Bank and Gaza. Israeli violations of the ceasefire have reached their peak,” Fidan underlined.

At a moment when everyone in the region and beyond is demanding the prevail of peace and stability, it is only Israel which is exerting efforts to spread the conflict, Fidan said, “This has become a global problem.”