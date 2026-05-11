Turkish top diplomat due in Qatar to express Ankara’s support, boost ties

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay a one-day visit to Qatar to express Ankara’s continued support to the Gulf nation after it was hit by Iranian missiles and boost already comprehensive bilateral relations, diplomatic sources have said.

According to the sources, Fidan will be in Doha on May 12, two months after his latest visit and amid ongoing efforts to broker permanent peace between the United States and Iran. He will meet Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and other Qatari officials.

The primary reason for the visit is to review preparations for the 12th High Strategic Committee meeting slated for later this year in Türkiye under the co-leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Established in 2015, the High Strategic Committee between the countries aims to deepen and enrich bilateral ties in all possible domains, particularly economy, trade and energy, with a common objective of increasing the trade volume to $5 billion annually.

Fidan’s visit will also pave the way for Ankara to voice once again its support for its strategic partner, which was the subject of the Iranian retaliatory missile attacks in March and April. Iran fired missiles at Qatar and other regional countries in retaliation for the American and Israeli attacks in the war launched in late February.

Fidan and his counterpart will also discuss the recent developments regarding the Strait of Hormuz, where maritime security has been almost disrupted due to the Iranian and American blockades.

Fidan will underline Türkiye’s expectation for the establishment of maritime security and free passage from the strait as it constitutes significance for regional and global economic security.

The recent escalation proves once again the importance and value of military and security cooperation, the Turkish minister is expected to highlight.

The talks will also touch on the need for empowering connectivity projects, as the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz has demonstrated that alternative routes will be more essential in the future. Türkiye and Qatar are currently in discussions over a pipeline that would pass through Syria to Türkiye, facilitating the flow of Qatari natural gas to world markets.

Israeli expansionism

Fidan and Al Thani will also elaborate on the latest developments in Palestine as Israeli efforts to disrupt the ceasefire and stability in the region are still ongoing. Strengthening joint efforts to prevent further crises in the region under the concept of the “regional ownership” will be evaluated by the two ministers, the sources recalled.

Fidan will also underline the need for multiplying efforts to bring the Israeli unlawful actions in Gaza and the West Bank to the international agenda in a stronger way. They will also voice support for the protection of Lebanon’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.