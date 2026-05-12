Belgian Queen Mathilde pays visits to Istanbul Financial Center

Belgian Queen Mathilde pays visits to Istanbul Financial Center

ISTANBUL
Belgian Queen Mathilde pays visits to Istanbul Financial Center

A high-level Belgian delegation led by Queen Mathilde continued its third day of engagements in Türkiye on May 12, as the two countries seek to deepen cooperation through a series of economic, diplomatic and defense-related agreements.

Queen Mathilde visited the Turkish Central Bank’s Istanbul Financial Center campus alongside Bank Governor Fatih Karahan, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş.

During the visit, the queen and accompanying delegation received a briefing from the complex’s architects, Şefik Birkiye and Selim Dalaman, on the construction process of the landmark building and posed for photographs in front of the campus model before departing the venue.

The Belgian Economic Mission delegation has held a wide range of meetings in Istanbul focusing on trade, diplomacy and strategic cooperation as part of its Türkiye program.

On the first day of the visit, the delegation toured leading defense firm Baykar’s center, where officials were briefed on Türkiye’s defense industry and technological capabilities.

On the second day, the delegation attended the Türkiye-Belgium Business Forum organized by the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK). President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also received Queen Mathilde at the Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul.

The delegation later visited the Istanbul Naval Museum and met Trade Minister Ömer Bolat at the Belgian Consulate in Beyoğlu.

Speaking during the event, Trade Minister Bolat said bilateral trade volume between Türkiye and Belgium reached $9.3 billion in 2025, adding that both countries aim to raise the figure to $15 billion in a sustainable and balanced manner.

As part of the program, a panel focusing on the role of women in business was held at the Istanbul Chamber of Industry, where Queen Mathilde delivered remarks. The day concluded with an official signing ceremony and cooperation agreements between Turkish and Belgian companies.

The delegation accompanying the queen includes Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot, Defense and Foreign Trade Minister Theo Francken, Brussels-Capital Region Minister-President Boris Dillies, Flemish Region Minister-President Matthias Diependaele, Walloon Region Vice-President Pierre-Yves Jeholet and more than 400 private sector representatives.

The Belgian mission, taking place from May 10 to 14, is expected to continue in Ankara in the coming days, where additional agreements, particularly in the defense industry , are anticipated to be signed.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, Belgium highlight stronger cooperation in defense, trade

Türkiye, Belgium highlight stronger cooperation in defense, trade
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