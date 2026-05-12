Türkiye launches sweeping motorcycle inspection plan to curb rising accidents

Türkiye launches sweeping motorcycle inspection plan to curb rising accidents

ANKARA  
Türkiye launches sweeping motorcycle inspection plan to curb rising accidents

 

Türkiye’s Interior Ministry has launched a new motorcycle inspection action plan aimed at reducing accidents and improving road safety as motorcycle use continues to rise in the country.

According to ministry data, motorcycles accounted for 21.3 percent of all registered vehicles in the first four months of 2026, but were involved in 47.1 percent of traffic accidents during the same period.

Officials said motorcyclists were found at fault in the majority of motorcycle-related crashes. Speeding was identified as the leading cause, making up almost half of violations, followed by failure to yield at intersections and improper lane tracking or lane changes.

The data also highlighted the role of motorcycle couriers in traffic accidents.

Although courier motorcycles represent only 1.4 percent of all motorcycles in the country, they were involved in 19.8 percent of motorcycle accidents.

Under the new action plan, authorities will intensify inspections targeting speeding, failure to obey right-of-way rules at intersections, unsafe lane changes, red-light violations, riding without helmets or protective equipment, driving against traffic, performing dangerous stunts and drunk driving.

The ministry said legislative amendments are also planned to strengthen deterrence and improve the effectiveness of enforcement measures.

In addition, authorities will launch a “safe riding” campaign and organize special training programs for motorcycle and moped riders.

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