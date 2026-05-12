Türkiye expands free public beach network

Türkiye expands free public beach network

ISTANBUL
Türkiye expands free public beach network

The Culture and Tourism Ministry on Monday announced that with three new public beaches currently under construction in the southeastern province of Bitlis, the northern cities of Sinop and Samsun, the number of free-entry public beaches in Türkiye will rise to 23.

According to the ministry, the free public beach projects are among the key initiatives designed both to enable local communities to benefit from tourism opportunities and to deliver high-quality public services in coastal areas.

Launched in 2019 and operated exclusively by the ministry, these beaches currently serve visitors at 20 locations across the country.

By the end of 2026, three additional public beaches are expected to be added to the network. Construction work continues on the Bitlis’ Adilcevaz, Sinop’s İnceburun and Samsun’s Yakakent coats. With these additions, the public beach network will be further expanded, increasing access for citizens in different regions.

At the public beaches operated by the ministry, entry and basic services are provided free of charge. Facilities include toilets, showers, changing cabins and children’s playgrounds, as well as baby care rooms, prayer rooms, sports areas and event spaces.

Special emphasis is placed on accessibility for persons with disabilities, with all facilities designed in accordance with accessibility standards. In addition, food and beverage services and parking areas are also provided to meet visitors’ needs.

Within the scope of the EU-supported Blue Flag Program, the number of award-winning beaches in Türkiye continues to increase. Over the past decade, the number of Blue Flag beaches has risen from 444 to 577.

First launched in Europe in 1987 and joined by Türkiye in 1993, the Blue Flag Program is now implemented in more than 50 countries worldwide. Under criteria set by the Foundation for Environmental Education, beaches must meet 33 different standards, while marinas are evaluated against 38 separate criteria.

Türkiye’s tourism revenue and foreign tourist arrivals both rose in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the same period last year, according to official data released on April 30.

Tourism revenue reached $9.9 billion, while the country welcomed nearly 7 million foreign visitors between January and March.

Tourism income grew by 4.2 percent year-on-year, the first quarter of 2026, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on April 30.

 

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