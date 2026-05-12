Turkish apparel industry to shift focus from price to value

ISTANBUL

The Turkish apparel industry will shift its focus toward high-value-added production in the medium and long term, said Mustafa Paşahan, chair of the Istanbul Apparel Exporters’ Association (İHKİB), stressing that Türkiye can no longer compete as a low-cost producer.

İHKİB unveiled its new roadmap to strengthen the competitiveness of the apparel sector. Paşahan noted that the industry is entering a new phase in which branding and twin transformation — digital and green — will replace price-focused competition.

Emphasizing the strategic importance of the sector to the Turkish economy, Paşahan pointed to its strong contribution to employment and exports. “Women make up 55 percent of our workforce, and we employ a total of 493,000 people. In 2025, we achieved exports worth $16.8 billion, while generating a $12 billion trade surplus. These figures clearly demonstrate how vital our sector is,” he said.

Paşahan added that discussions are ongoing with relevant ministries to increase sector-specific support, noting that if these demands are met, the industry’s momentum could quickly shift upward.

Highlighting that Türkiye cannot compete with Asian countries on cheap labor, Paşahan underlined that Europe’s production and supply chains are undergoing a fundamental transformation. Europe, he said, remains a key market, one that is moving toward longer-lasting, smarter production models.

“We are well-positioned for this shift,” Paşahan said. “We have the capability to offer circularity in used garment imports and to manage take-back processes. We are entering a rapid transformation where we will produce fewer units but higher-quality, longer-lasting products with greater added value. In short, we aim to become the address for luxury, speed and quality.”

With upcoming regulatory changes, Europe will no longer be able to destroy excess stock, Paşahan explained. As a result, demand will shift from large-volume orders to fast and controlled production models. “Part of production will be guaranteed, while the rest will depend on performance. Those who are fast and flexible will win — and this is where we come in. In the new era, we will stand out as a key inventory producer,” he said.

Paşahan also stressed that quality production alone is not enough; brands need compelling stories. He announced that a branding committee has been established to support this goal.

Strengthening the global perception of “Turkish Apparel,” expanding aggressive international promotion and communication efforts and creating direct engagement opportunities with global buyers will help showcase Turkish brands on the world stage, Paşahan said.

He also called for a master plan for the apparel sector that reflects the realities of global trade. “We must use every tool of trade diplomacy to mitigate the potential negative impact of free trade agreements the European Union has signed with India and MERCOSUR countries and to ensure that ready-to-wear remains within the ‘Made in EU’ framework,” he said.