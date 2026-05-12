Bozok the monkey adapting to new home in Ankara

Bozok the monkey adapting to new home in Ankara

ANKARA
Bozok the monkey adapting to new home in Ankara

A macaque monkey named Bozok, discovered by residents in Yozgat’s Sarıkaya district and taken under protection by the Provincial Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks teams, has been relocated to Ankara, where he is now under care at the Atatürk Children and Natural Life Park operated by the Ankara Metropolitan Municipality.

Bozok was initially received by gendarmerie environmental protection teams and nature conservation officers before being transferred to the capital. He is currently kept in quarantine within the park as part of standard health and adaptation procedures.

Veterinarians report that Bozok spends much of his day observing his surroundings and is being closely monitored for dietary habits and behavior. Medical checks have been carried out, and his food preferences have been identified.

According to veterinary staff, Bozok shows interest in peppers and green leafy foods, while he does not prefer strawberries and kiwi. His feeding behavior is being carefully recorded to ensure proper adaptation and health assessment.

İbrahim Duman, a veterinarian at the Ankara Metropolitan Municipality Veterinary Affairs Department, said Bozok was brought to the park in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry’s Nature Conservation teams. He noted that macaques are primates commonly found in Asia and the Himalayan regions, with diets mainly consisting of fruits and leaves.

Duman added that macaques may show aggressive behavior toward humans during adolescence and that their lifespan is around 10–15 years in nature, extending up to 25–30 years under proper care.

Bozok, who has been at the facility for about three days, is still in quarantine and will later be introduced to suitable outdoor areas after completing the observation period.

Veterinarians emphasized that each animal at the park follows a tailored nutrition program. Bozok is currently being studied to determine his behavioral patterns, possible stress responses and compatibility with human interaction.

Duman also underlined that the ownership and
domestic keeping of macaques and similar wild animals is prohibited under Turkish law due to public health risks, including zoonotic diseases such as rabies and herpes-related infections.

 

 

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