Strict farming rules in ancient Amos revealed

MUĞLA

An inscription, found on Şövalye Island near Fethiye, belongs to a broader group of legal agricultural texts from Amos, which together reveal a sophisticated system of land management under the influence of the Rhodian administration.

According to the text, agricultural lands were leased through auctions open only to local citizens of Amos. These lands, described as both state-owned and sacred, were distributed under strict contractual obligations. Tenants were required to follow precise rules on what to plant, how to plant it and how to maintain spacing and land usage.

One of the most striking provisions in the inscription concerns planting quotas. For every 100 drachmas of rent, tenants had to plant approximately 800 vine saplings. In addition, each vine was associated with the requirement of planting around 40 fig saplings, depending on the lease conditions. This meant that higher rents directly translated into significantly larger planting obligations.

The inscription also shows that agriculture in Amos was designed for maximum land efficiency. Vine rows were carefully spaced and the distance between planting pits and rows was regulated depending on whether the land was flat or sloped. Even the spacing between rows of vines was defined in the contract.

Akdeniz University Faculty member Professor Fatih Onur noted that the inscriptions provide information about ancient agricultural policy. He noted that similar inscriptions had previously been discovered in Amos, forming a coherent group of lease contracts that describe agricultural operations in great detail.

Onur explained that the land in question was part of a system involving state and temple ownership structures that were closely connected. The inscriptions refer to lands distributed through auctions, where only Amoslian citizens were allowed to participate. This indicates a controlled economic system where agricultural production was tightly regulated by local authorities.

One of the most interesting aspects of the system is the integration of fig trees within vineyards. According to Onur, figs were not simply an additional crop but served a functional agricultural role. Fig trees attracted certain insects that would otherwise damage grapes, effectively acting as a natural pest control mechanism. This allowed grapes to remain healthier while also providing a secondary fruit yield.

The inscriptions are written in the Doric dialect of Rhodes, reflecting Amos’ political and administrative status as part of Rhodian territory during the period. All residents were considered Rhodian citizens and administrative systems were organized accordingly.

Muğla Sıtkı Koçman University archaeologist Associate Professor Mehmet Gürbüzer stated that Amos, located between Turunç and Kumlubük on the Bozburun Peninsula, was one of the important cities of the Rhodian League. He noted that the city’s history dates back around 3,000 years and that it played a significant role in regional agricultural production.

Gürbüzer explained that despite the extremely rugged geography of the Bozburun Peninsula, with elevations reaching up to 860 meters, Amoslian farmers developed advanced terracing systems to make agriculture possible. These terraces transformed steep slopes into productive farmland suitable for vineyards and orchards.

He added that archaeological evidence shows Amos functioned as a key agricultural hub for Rhodes, effectively operating as a production center that contributed to the economic strength of the Rhodian state.

Another important detail revealed by the inscription is how goods and materials circulated in the ancient Mediterranean economy. The text found on Şövalye Island was not originally located there. Researchers believe it was transported via ballast systems used in ancient shipping, where stones and heavy materials were used to stabilize ships.

Today, the inscription is preserved at the Fethiye Museum, where it is undergoing conservation. Authorities say it is expected to be exhibited to the public once restoration works are completed.