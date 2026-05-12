Türkiye’s current account deficit expected to reach $9.5 billion in March

Türkiye’s current account deficit expected to reach $9.5 billion in March

ISTANBUL  
Türkiye’s current account deficit expected to reach $9.5 billion in March

 

Türkiye’s current account deficit will widen to $9.5292 billion in March and the country’s full-year current account deficit to $51.89 billion, according to estimates from economists who participated in a state-run Anadolu Agency survey.

Some 12 economists participated in the survey ahead of the balance of payments data to be released by Türkiye’s Central Bank on May 13

Forecasts for Türkiye’s March current account deficit ranged from $6 billion to $10.5 billion. If the median of $9.53 billion were realized, it would mark a notable rise from February, when the monthly current account deficit was $7.5 billion.

The figure stood at $35.4 billion at the end of February, so the anticipated March figure would sharply widen Türkiye’s annualized current account deficit.

The respondents’ long-term estimates were divided, with annual deficit forecasts ranging from $35 billion to $62 billion, the survey results showed.

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