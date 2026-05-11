Interior Ministry warns of rising ‘incel’ online radicalization risk

ANKARA

A new report by Türkiye’s Interior Ministry has highlighted growing concerns over online “incel” communities and their potential impact on children and adolescents, warning that some digital spaces are fostering misogyny, anger-driven rhetoric and violent ideologies.

The 38-page report, titled “The Impact of Social Media on Children,” prepared by the Directorate of Internal Security Strategies, examined emerging online risks and includes a detailed section on “involuntary celibate” (incel) communities.

These groups consist of individuals who believe they are unable to form romantic or sexual relationships and often interact in online forums.

According to the report, some individuals in these digital networks become exposed to and influenced by content promoting hostility toward women, extremist narratives and discriminatory worldviews.

It noted that such environments can contribute to radicalization processes, particularly among young users.

The report stressed that the “incel” subculture is not only limited to foreign contexts but is also present in Türkiye, with a significant portion of affiliated individuals reportedly under the age of 18.

Authorities suggested that economic hardship and feelings of social exclusion are frequently cited within these communities as reasons for perceived inability to form relationships.

The ministry highlighted that, in some extreme cases, individuals identifying with incel ideology have expressed suicidal tendencies combined with intentions to harm others, raising concerns about potential mass violence risks.

The report linked these findings to recent public debates following violent incidents in Türkiye, including a school attack in the southern province of Kahramanmaraş, where investigators noted symbolic references associated with known extremist perpetrators abroad.

In April, a student opened fire at his school, killing a teacher and nine students.

Officials concluded that while the scale of incel-affiliated communities in Türkiye is not precisely known, their presence is “not negligible,” and emphasize the need for closer monitoring of online spaces, improved digital literacy among youth, and stronger preventive mechanisms against online radicalization.