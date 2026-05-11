Saharan dust to engulf Türkiye for 10 days, expert warns

ISTANBUL

Türkiye is expected to remain under the influence of dense Saharan dust transport for 10 days, a prolonged meteorological event set to significantly degrade air quality, a climate scientist has warned.

Dust originating from the Sahara Desert in North Africa would affect Türkiye and the wider Mediterranean Basin starting on May 9, according to Professor Dr. Hüseyin Toros from Istanbul Technical University’s Department of Climate Science and Meteorological Engineering.

Due to its geographical location, Türkiye is frequently exposed to desert dust carried by winds from arid regions such as the Sahara.

Every year, around 180 million tons of mineral dust rise into the atmosphere from the Sahara and travel across Europe, the Mediterranean and the Atlantic Ocean.

Toros said desert dust events are especially common during spring, when hot and dry air masses over large desert areas allow particles to remain suspended in the upper atmosphere for long periods.

He noted that Istanbul would likely be among the first cities affected because the dust cloud is expected to move in from the west before spreading across the country and reducing air quality nationwide.

Toros added that the dust is expected to leave Türkiye beginning on May 18.

The expert warned that desert dust may pose health risks for people suffering from asthma, bronchitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other respiratory conditions.

He advised elderly people, children and those with chronic illnesses to avoid spending extended periods outdoors during heavy dust episodes.

“Many scientific studies show that fine particulate matter in the atmosphere can negatively affect the lungs,” Toros said, noting that Saharan dust can travel thousands of kilometers and significantly impact air quality even in the Caribbean and the Americas.

Despite its negative impact on air quality, Saharan dust also plays an important ecological role.

Toros explained that the dust carries iron, phosphorus and other minerals that help nourish ocean plankton and tropical forests.

Research has shown that Saharan dust supplies a significant portion of the phosphorus needed by the Amazon rainforest, making atmospheric mineral transport vital for the sustainability of the ecosystem.

Toros urged residents to regularly monitor air quality indexes during the dust event.

He recommended limiting outdoor activities and intense physical exercise if pollution levels reach high-risk categories.

He also advised people with respiratory illnesses to use masks when necessary and warned that muddy rain caused by the dust could leave vehicles coated in residue.