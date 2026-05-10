Mothers’ peace initiative meet parties, seek Öcalan visit

ANKARA

Representatives of a group of mothers advocating for coexistence among ethnic groups have launched a campaign seeking permission to visit jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan as part of what the government describes as the "terror-free Türkiye" initiative.

Accompanied by Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) spokesperson Ayşegül Doğan and lawmaker Adalet Kaya, Peace Mothers representatives Behiye Yalçın, Afife Kartal and Müzeyyen Bütün conducted a series of visits to political parties in Ankara.

The delegation first met Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) lawmakers Filiz Kılıç and Erkan Akçay. During the meeting, the mothers presented white headscarves, which they described as symbols of peace, while MHP representatives gave the group carnations.

The delegation later met with Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA Party) leader Ali Babacan and Felicity Party (SP) leader Mahmut Arıkan before continuing talks with main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel, Future Party leader Ahmet Davutoğlu and ruling Justice and Development Party's (AKP) parliamentary head Abdullah Güler.

After completing the political visits, the group submitted a petition to the Justice Ministry requesting permission to visit Öcalan on the İmralı prison island off Istanbul.

Representatives of the Peace Mothers group had previously appeared before a parliamentary commission overseeing the anti-terrorism initiative to share their views.

The campaign accelerated after PKK announced last May that it had ended its armed activities and dissolved its organizational structure. Two months later, a symbolic ceremony was held in Iraq in which weapons were publicly burned. The pro-Kurdish DEM Party has acted as an intermediary in the process, conducting visits to Öcalan on İmralı.