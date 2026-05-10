New sections of Topkapı Palace’s harem open to visitors after major restoration

New sections of Topkapı Palace’s harem open to visitors after major restoration

ISTANBUL
New sections of Topkapı Palace’s harem open to visitors after major restoration

Istanbul’s iconic Topkapı Palace has unveiled newly restored sections of its world-famous harem, including the living quarters of the Sultan’s female residents, following a meticulous six-year renovation that offers visitors a rare glimpse into the private daily life of the Ottoman dynasty.

Restored by the Directorate of National Palaces, the newly accessible areas reveal parts of the palace that had previously remained largely closed to the public.

The exhibition presents the architectural layout, education system and social hierarchy of the Ottoman harem — the secluded domestic space of the Ottoman court where women lived, studied and managed palace affairs — in a way aimed at correcting long-standing misconceptions about the institution.

The restored complex consists of three consorts’ apartments, concubine quarters, a laundry room, kitchen, pantry, bathhouse, coffee preparation area and other auxiliary spaces.

Officials said the layout reflects both the private and highly organized structure of palace life, with narrow corridors, small rooms and shared courtyards designed to maintain privacy while allowing supervision and control.

The exhibition highlights the educational role of the harem, where concubines received instruction in foreign languages, music, traditional arts, etiquette and household services.

National Palaces President Yasin Yıldız said the restored complex is particularly significant because it reflects the architectural order established after a major harem fire in the late 1660s.

He noted that the harem remains one of the most intriguing parts of Topkapı Palace for both domestic and international visitors.

According to Yıldız, the newly opened sections include apartments belonging to the sultan’s consorts, dormitories for concubines and service areas used by women who served the imperial household under the authority of the Valide Sultan, the queen mother.

The project, launched in 2020, involved large-scale architectural restoration and conservation work on structures dating back around 350 years.

Yıldız said the buildings contain remarkable examples of Ottoman decorative arts, including İznik tiles, stained glass windows and early-period painted ornamentation.

Around 750 historical objects, textiles and decorative items have also been restored and displayed throughout the spaces, based on archival records and palace inventories.

The newly opened sections add approximately 20 minutes to the standard visitor route at Topkapı Palace and can be visited without an additional fee. The areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., except Tuesdays, when the palace remains closed.

 

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