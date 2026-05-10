Ahmed al-Sharaa removes his brother from top post in Syria reshuffle

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa reshuffled several top government posts on May 9 and removed his brother from a key position that had drawn accusations of nepotism as his administration struggles to unite a divided nation after a brutal civil war.
Sharaa’s brother, Maher al-Sharaa, had served as secretary-general to the presidency in Damascus. His initial appointment last year had triggered parallels with the practices under Syria’s former President Bashar al-Assad and his father and predecessor, Hafez Assad.
In a decree, the president appointed Abdul Rahman Badreddine al-Aama — previously the governor of Homs province, as his brother’s replacement, state news agency SANA reported.
It was not immediately clear what position, if any, Maher al-Sharaa would hold going forward. He is a physician who had also previously served as Syria’s interim health minister.
The Syrian leader also appointed new governors for Homs, Latakia, Deir el-Zour and Quneitra provinces and a new information minister, Khaled Zaarour, an academic who was most recently the dean of the faculty of media at Damascus University.
He replaces Hamza Mustafa, a former media executive who was head of the private Syria TV network before becoming information minister.
Iran sent its response to the latest U.S. ceasefire proposal via Pakistani mediators and wants negotiations to focus on permanently ending the war, but President Donald Trump quickly rejected it as “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!” with no details.