Queen Mathilde leads major Belgian trade mission to Türkiye

ANKARA

Belgian Queen Mathilde led a trade mission to Türkiye on May 10 alongside a high-level delegation aimed at boosting bilateral economic and commercial cooperation.

The delegation accompanying the queen included Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot, Defense Minister Theo Franckeni, Brussels-Capital Region Minister-President Boris Dillies, Flemish Region Minister-President Matthias Diependaele, Walloon Region Vice-President Pierre-Yves Jeholet and over 400 private sector representatives.

The visit takes place from May 10 to 14, and it is expected to demonstrate the shared willingness of both countries to further strengthen Türkiye-Belgium ties, particularly through the diversification of cooperation areas and the comprehensive expansion of economic and trade relations, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

Within the framework of the mission, investment and business opportunities are expected to be explored in key sectors including energy, defense industry, aviation, logistics, health and life sciences, banking, technology and digitalization.

The program is also expected to include company visits, bilateral meetings and business-to-business contacts between firms from the two countries, the sources said.

An economic forum is also scheduled to be held during the visit, while intergovernmental agreements and documents in the fields of defense, aviation and social security are expected to be signed alongside agreements between private sector representatives.

Ministers participating in the delegation are expected to meet with their Turkish counterparts, while the delegation will also hold contacts with various public and private sector representatives in Istanbul and Ankara.

Relations between Türkiye and Belgium, which have traditionally remained at a positive level, have gained further momentum in light of recent regional and global developments, with contacts aimed at closer cooperation increasing in recent years.

Talks between the two countries have focused on evaluating cooperation opportunities in areas expected to shape the future of bilateral ties, including economy and trade, defense, energy and connectivity, while also strengthening cooperation within NATO and the European Union in the face of common challenges.

The bilateral trade volume between Türkiye and Belgium reached $9.2 billion in 2025, including $5 billion in Turkish exports and $4.2 billion in imports.

Belgian investments in Türkiye totaled $9.3 billion between 2002 and January 2026, while Turkish investments in Belgium amounted to $490 million during the same period.

Belgium’s “Economic Mission” visits, organized twice a year, are regarded as one of the country’s most significant economic diplomacy initiatives with a strong political dimension.

The missions typically feature a range of events centered on key sectors of bilateral economic relations with the host country and aim to promote concrete cooperation opportunities.

Belgium previously organized a trade mission visit to Türkiye in 2012. The mission at the time was led by King Philippe, then crown prince, while Queen Mathilde accompanied him as Princess Mathilde.