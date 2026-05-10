Gaza-bound flotilla arrives in Marmaris after interception

Gaza-bound flotilla arrives in Marmaris after interception

MUĞLA
Gaza-bound flotilla arrives in Marmaris after interception

The Global Sumud Flotilla, which set sail to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza but was intercepted by Israeli forces in the Mediterranean, has arrived in Türkiye’s Marmaris district of Muğla for technical maintenance and resupply.

As the vessels gradually docked at Marmaris Port one by one, entry procedures for the activists on board are being carried out, the Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency announced on May 10.

The flotilla, which departed from Barcelona on April 15 carrying nearly 300 activists from various countries, consisted of 38 boats that anchored at Marmaris Port during the night of May 9.

From the morning hours, the entry procedures into Türkiye for activists arriving from the Greek island of Crete were initiated under controlled conditions, while extensive preparations were completed in the district for judicial and medical processes.

Israeli forces halted the boats overnight April 29, with organizers the Global Sumud Flotilla saying their equipment had been smashed and that the intervention had left them facing a "calculated death trap at sea.”

The Marmaris Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into the incident and the alleged deprivation of liberty of Turkish citizens, on charges including “deprivation of liberty,” “hijacking or seizure of means of transport,” “aggravated robbery,” “damage to property” and “torture and ill-treatment.”

Following the instructions of the Chief Prosecutor’s Office, statements from returning citizens and the collection of evidence have begun.

In order to accelerate both the investigation and entry procedures, a temporary police station has been established in the port area.

Necessary arrangements were also completed at Marmaris State Hospital, while academic experts and physicians from Denizli, Istanbul and Muğla were deployed to the district.

Forensic specialists, psychiatrists and clinical physicians will conduct examinations, and if deemed necessary, samples will be collected for toxicological analysis. The reports to be prepared will be submitted to the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office to be included in the investigation file.

Officials from the Global Sumud Türkiye initiative stated that the aid mission continues with determination and noted that the flotilla is planned to set sail again on May 13.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Show displays photo master Ara Güler’s Cannes shots

Show displays photo master Ara Güler’s Cannes shots
LATEST NEWS

  1. Show displays photo master Ara Güler’s Cannes shots

    Show displays photo master Ara Güler’s Cannes shots

  2. Artists bring new life to a gigantic former ironworks

    Artists bring new life to a gigantic former ironworks

  3. Cultural Festival moves to Mersin

    Cultural Festival moves to Mersin

  4. 'Taj Express' opens Antalya State Theaters Festival

    'Taj Express' opens Antalya State Theaters Festival

  5. A landscape with a story

    A landscape with a story
Recommended
Mothers’ peace initiative meet parties, seek Öcalan visit

Mothers’ peace initiative meet parties, seek Öcalan visit
Opposition leader faces another probe over Gürlek claims

Opposition leader faces another probe over Gürlek claims
Queen Mathilde leads major Belgian trade mission to Türkiye

Queen Mathilde leads major Belgian trade mission to Türkiye
New sections of Topkapı Palace’s harem open to visitors after major restoration

New sections of Topkapı Palace’s harem open to visitors after major restoration
Erdoğan says Türkiye opposes wider regional spread of US-Iran conflict

Erdoğan says Türkiye opposes wider regional spread of US-Iran conflict
Erdoğan reaffirms support for UAE amid regional tensions

Erdoğan reaffirms support for UAE amid regional tensions
WORLD Iran responds to US ceasefire proposal but Trump rejects it as unacceptable

Iran responds to US ceasefire proposal but Trump rejects it as 'unacceptable'

Iran sent its response to the latest U.S. ceasefire proposal via Pakistani mediators and wants negotiations to focus on permanently ending the war, but President Donald Trump quickly rejected it as “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!” with no details.
ECONOMY Soaring energy profits reignite calls for windfall tax

Soaring energy profits reignite calls for windfall tax

European oil and gas companies who posted huge profits in the first quarter on soaring prices caused by the war in the Middle East face new calls from London to Paris to tax their outsized gains.

SPORTS Galatasaray in seventh heaven after Süper Lig title

Galatasaray in seventh heaven after Süper Lig title

Galatasaray fans are ecstatic after the club secured its fourth consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title and a record-extending 26th crown on May 9, overcoming a late-season stumble to defeat Antalyaspor 4-2 and ignite country-wide celebrations.

﻿