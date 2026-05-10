Gaza-bound flotilla arrives in Marmaris after interception

MUĞLA

The Global Sumud Flotilla, which set sail to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza but was intercepted by Israeli forces in the Mediterranean, has arrived in Türkiye’s Marmaris district of Muğla for technical maintenance and resupply.

As the vessels gradually docked at Marmaris Port one by one, entry procedures for the activists on board are being carried out, the Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency announced on May 10.

The flotilla, which departed from Barcelona on April 15 carrying nearly 300 activists from various countries, consisted of 38 boats that anchored at Marmaris Port during the night of May 9.

From the morning hours, the entry procedures into Türkiye for activists arriving from the Greek island of Crete were initiated under controlled conditions, while extensive preparations were completed in the district for judicial and medical processes.

Israeli forces halted the boats overnight April 29, with organizers the Global Sumud Flotilla saying their equipment had been smashed and that the intervention had left them facing a "calculated death trap at sea.”

The Marmaris Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into the incident and the alleged deprivation of liberty of Turkish citizens, on charges including “deprivation of liberty,” “hijacking or seizure of means of transport,” “aggravated robbery,” “damage to property” and “torture and ill-treatment.”

Following the instructions of the Chief Prosecutor’s Office, statements from returning citizens and the collection of evidence have begun.

In order to accelerate both the investigation and entry procedures, a temporary police station has been established in the port area.

Necessary arrangements were also completed at Marmaris State Hospital, while academic experts and physicians from Denizli, Istanbul and Muğla were deployed to the district.

Forensic specialists, psychiatrists and clinical physicians will conduct examinations, and if deemed necessary, samples will be collected for toxicological analysis. The reports to be prepared will be submitted to the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office to be included in the investigation file.

Officials from the Global Sumud Türkiye initiative stated that the aid mission continues with determination and noted that the flotilla is planned to set sail again on May 13.