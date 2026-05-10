Opposition leader faces another probe over Gürlek claims

Opposition leader faces another probe over Gürlek claims

ISTANBUL
Opposition leader faces another probe over Gürlek claims

Authorities on May 9 launched a new investigation into main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel over allegations he made against Justice Minister Akın Gürlek.

According to the chief prosecutor’s office in Istanbul’s Bakırköy district, statements made by Özel contained “expressions that are likely to disrupt public order and peace, mislead the public and do not reflect the truth.”

The investigation centers on remarks Özel made during a live broadcast on Sözcü TV on May 8, when he repeated earlier allegations regarding Gürlek’s assets and conduct in office.

Özel claimed Gürlek sought to have land registry records erased and was denied. He also alleged that the justice minister communicated with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan “via an encrypted phone.”

"He gives information about all judicial processes via an encrypted phone," Özel said. "If Mr. Erdoğan hasn't heard it, I'm reporting it; he says he also records the encrypted phone calls."

Gürlek denied the accusations in a social media post, describing them as “unfounded” and based on “imaginary scenarios.”

"Attempting to tarnish our communication with our Esteemed President regarding our state duties with vile slanders is not the product of a main opposition leader, but rather of a political understanding that has lost its sense of responsibility," he wrote. "These allegations are a clear attack on the seriousness of the state and our national security."

Özel has faced multiple investigations in recent months over remarks targeting Erdoğan and Gürlek.

Last month, the CHP leader alleged that Gürlek owned 12 properties across Istanbul, Ankara, İzmir and Çanakkale and had sold four others, with the total value of the real estate reaching hundreds of millions of Turkish liras.

"There is no inheritance from his father. How was this wealth, solely in terms of real estate, accumulated with a civil servant’s salary?" Özel said at the time. Gürlek dismissed those allegations as "fictitious" and "slanderous."

Gürlek was appointed justice minister on Feb. 11 after serving as Istanbul’s chief public prosecutor, where he has led high‑profile trials against several CHP members.

Dozens of officials from CHP‑run municipalities have been detained on corruption charges they deny. Among them was Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, who was arrested on the same day he was named as the party's candidate for the next presidential elections.

 

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