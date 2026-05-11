Alevi religious leaders gather in Tunceli to discuss future of faith

Umut Erdem – TUNCELİ

Around 130 Alevi religious leaders, known as “dedes,” from across Türkiye and abroad gathered in the eastern province of Tunceli for a two-day consultative summit to tackle the most pressing challenges facing their faith and ancestral traditions.

Alevism is a heterodox Islamic tradition inspired by the teachings of the 13th-century mystic Haji Bektash Veli. Although Alevis are estimated to make up between 4 and 15 percent of Türkiye’s population, cemevis — Alevi houses of worship — are still not officially recognized as houses of worship in the country.

However, in 2022, the government established the Alevi-Bektashi Culture and Cemevi Presidency under the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

Organized by the presidency, the meeting in Tunceli focused on issues ranging from the preservation and support of cemevis to current challenges surrounding religious services and the institutional role of dedes, daily Hürriyet reported on May 10.

The summit featured a symbolic visit to the Munzur Springs in the district of Ovacık, a site regarded as sacred by many Alevis and associated with the legend of “Munzur Baba,” a revered spiritual figure in local belief.

At the Munzur Springs, dedes gathered for prayers and rituals.

Candles were lit on the rocks surrounding the springs as participants offered prayers and made wishes.

The summit also highlighted generational diversity among Alevi religious leaders.

Nineteen-year-old Özgür Özkan attended as the youngest dede, while 96-year-old Ahmet Uğurlu was the oldest participant.

Several religious leaders used the meeting to voice demands regarding recognition and support for the Alevi community.

Uğurlu proposed the establishment of special schools for descendants of Alevi spiritual lineages. Muharrem Ercan, head of the Karacaahmet Sultan Dervish Lodge, called for greater state funding.