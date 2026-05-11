Cultural Festival moves to Mersin

Cultural Festival moves to Mersin

MERSİN
Cultural Festival moves to Mersin

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said the Türkiye Culture Route Festival has grown into one of the world’s most extensive and long-running cultural and arts organizations, now reaching 26 cities across all seven regions of the country.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Mersin Culture Route Festival in the southern province of Mersin on May 9, Ersoy said the initiative reflected Türkiye’s commitment to culture, arts and shared heritage.

The festival was officially launched at the Mersin Culture Center in the Akdeniz district.

Ersoy described Mersin as a unique city where the blue waters of the Mediterranean meet the grandeur of the Taurus Mountains. He said the province, known for its ancient history, natural beauty, fertile lands and hardworking people, was an ideal host for the event.

Highlighting Mersin’s historical significance, Ersoy said the ancient port city has long served as a bridge between the past and the future.

“With its 321-kilometer coastline, crystal-clear sea, blue-flag beaches, plateau culture and rich cuisine born from fertile lands, Mersin is not only a tourism destination but also a living cultural treasure,” he said.

Highlighting Mersin’s historical significance, Ersoy said the ancient port city has long served as a bridge between the past and the future.

The festival will feature 159 events under 57 categories at 16 different venues across the city. The program includes 13 concerts, four exhibitions and installations, 19 workshops for adults, eight children’s workshops, talks and stage performances appealing to all age groups.

Ersoy also emphasized the festival’s gastronomy selection, which will involve 46 restaurants and showcase Mersin’s culinary culture on both national and international levels.

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