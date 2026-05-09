Melissa Barrera has no regrets after ‘Scream 7’ firing

Melissa Barrera has no regrets after ‘Scream 7’ firing

LOS ANGELES
Melissa Barrera has no regrets after ‘Scream 7’ firing

Actress Melissa Barrera has opened up about her career fallout after being fired from the horror franchise “Scream 7” over social media posts supporting Palestinians during the Gaza war, saying she still believes speaking out was the right decision.


In an interview with Variety, Barrera reflected on the backlash she faced after criticizing Israel’s military campaign in Gaza following Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attacks on Israel. The actress had used social media to call for peace, condemn civilian deaths in Gaza and share fundraising links and articles discussing the humanitarian crisis.


Soon afterward, Barrera was removed from her lead role in “Scream 7” and dropped by talent agency WME. Production company Spyglass Media Group said at the time it had “zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate.”


Barrera rejected accusations that her comments were antisemitic. “I was trying to call out something that I believed was severely wrong, and I got punished for it,” she told Variety, adding that the experience left her questioning why people speaking out on human rights issues were facing consequences while others continued to thrive.


The actress said Hollywood largely distanced itself from her after the controversy. According to Variety, acting offers dried up in the year following her dismissal, and support from industry figures was limited.
Barrera described herself as “the perfect scapegoat,” arguing that she was visible enough to attract media attention but not powerful enough within the industry to avoid professional repercussions.


Despite the setback, the Mexican actress said she refused to abandon acting. She is now appearing in the Broadway musical “Titanique,” which recently received four Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical.


Barrera said working in theater has given her a greater sense of artistic freedom and community, describing Broadway as a space where artists are often more vocal about political issues.

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