Erciyes experiences longest ski season in 15 years

KAYSERİ

Erciyes, the highest mountain in Central Anatolia, is experiencing its longest ski season in the past 15 years.



Certified as a safe ski resort, Erciyes continues to offer skiing and snowboarding in May with its 112 kilometers of ski runs, 25 kilometers of cable car lines and facilities located at Tekir, Hacılar, Hisarcık and Develi gates.



Located 20 kilometers from the airport and 4 kilometers from the city center, the resort offers easy access to visitors. Night skiing is also possible on 5.6 kilometers of illuminated slopes.

One of Türkiye’s major winter tourism destinations, Erciyes Ski Resort hosted more than 3.3 million local and foreign visitors since the season opened on Dec. 18, 2025.



The season, which has become the longest in the past 15 years, has been extended until May 15 due to continued snowfall.



Kayseri Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Memduh Büyükkılıç told state-run Anadolu Agency that Kayseri, especially Erciyes, is going through one of its best periods.



Noting their satisfaction with snowfall in May, Büyükkılıç said, “We were about to close the season, but it started snowing again. We expected to close at the end of April, but we extended it by another 15 days.”



Emphasizing the success of the season, he said, “In previous years, we saw May 3 and May 5 once. This time we are talking about May 15. Erciyes is truly experiencing its golden age.”



Büyükkılıç also noted that Erciyes has become a multi-sport center hosting athletes in tennis, football, cycling, volleyball, swimming, athletics, motorcycling, running, snowboarding, sledding, climbing, ATV safari tours and baseball.



He also said tourists from Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Brazil, England, Poland and the Czech Republic contribute to promoting Türkiye internationally.