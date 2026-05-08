Rare pyramid tomb in Marmaris opens to visitors after restoration

Rare pyramid tomb in Marmaris opens to visitors after restoration

MUĞLA
Rare pyramid tomb in Marmaris opens to visitors after restoration

A unique pyramid-style tomb in the Marmaris district of Muğla, considered a miniature replica of the Mausoleum at Halicarnassus, has been opened to visitors following the completion of restoration and landscaping works.


The monument, dedicated to Diagoras and his wife Aristomakha, is the only surviving pyramid-type tomb in Türkiye in terms of its architectural features. Conservation and environmental arrangements carried out by the Marmaris Chamber of Commerce now made the site accessible to the public.


Located in the Turgut neighborhood, the project was implemented under the supervision of the Culture and Tourism Ministry, ensuring both the preservation of the historical structure and its integration into tourism.


As part of the project, 127 wooden steps were installed to facilitate safe access to the site. Security has been enhanced with surveillance cameras and monitoring systems, while lighting installations now allow the tomb to be viewed at night.


The area has also been equipped with informative signage and, following environmental cleanup, has gained a more modern and visitor-friendly appearance.


Mutlu Ayhan, head of the Marmaris Chamber of Commerce, said, “We have made this structure, the only standing pyramid-type tomb in Türkiye, more accessible. This marks the third cultural heritage project we have implemented in the past nine months,” he said.


Marmaris Museum Director Şehime Atabey noted that the new walking route and security measures have increased awareness of the site.


Project consultant and excavation head of Amos, Mehmet Gürbüzer, emphasized the historical significance of the monument.


“Built in the late 4th century B.C., the Pyramid Tomb is a miniature replica of the Mausoleum at Halicarnassus, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. Dedicated to Diagoras and his wife Aristomakha, the structure is a rare example in the region with its pyramid roof and burial chamber features,” he said.he structure, considered a miniature replica of the Mausoleum at Halicarnassus, is the only surviving pyramid-type tomb in Türkiye.

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