International Theater Festival to open in Antalya

ANTALYA

The State Theaters Antalya 16th International Theater Festival will kick off on May 8 with a parade and opening performance, hosted by the State Theaters Antalya State Theater.

Speaking at a press conference, Antalya State Theater Director Gökhan Tüzün said the festival will run from May 8 to 19.

Tüzün noted that, as in previous years, the opening will begin with a cortege at 9 p.m. on May 8 in front of Atatürk Park, across from Barbaros Tea Garden, followed by a march to Cumhuriyet Square. The procession will be attended by Tamer Karadağlı, general director of State Theaters, his deputies and Antalya Governor Hulusi Şahin.

He added that the Dutch group’s performance “Avenir” will be staged free of charge for the public at Cumhuriyet Square on the opening night.

On May 9, audiences will also have the chance to watch the internationally acclaimed “Taj Express” from India at the historic Aspendos Ancient Theater.

Tüzün said Indian performers will take the stage at Aspendos on May 9-10, adding that a wide variety of productions will continue to meet audiences until May 19.

“We will host Tunisia, Spain and Romania. Many productions from State Theaters will also be staged. Workshops will be held, and we have not forgotten our young audiences. There will be children’s plays, as well as the ‘Parla’ baby theater project by the Ankara State Theater, which will meet our youngest spectators,” he said.

Stating that this year’s program places special focus on Aspendos over two days, Tüzün described the “Taj Express” troupe as world-renowned and in high demand.

“With the participation of seven regional State Theater companies and international groups from the Netherlands, India, Spain, Romania and Tunisia, we will present 23 different plays with 50 performances,” he added.

Tüzün said full tickets for Aspendos performances are priced at 310 Turkish Liras, children’s plays at 150 liras, while other performances vary depending on category.

He also noted that free shuttle services will be provided from various points in Antalya to the Aspendos Ancient Theater, with details available on the Antalya State Theater’s social media accounts.

Antalya State Theater Director Gökhan Tüzün shares the festival’s vision and program at a media briefing in the tourism hotspot.