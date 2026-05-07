Rolling Stones announce release of new album

Rolling Stones announce release of new album

LONDON
Rolling Stones announce release of new album

The Rolling Stones will release a new album on July 10 named “Foreign Tongues,” the legendary British rockers announced on May 5.

The band’s 25th studio album will come less than three years after its last release, “Hackney Diamonds,” which topped the charts in more than a dozen countries and earned some critical acclaim. “Hackney Diamonds” was the band’s first album in 18 years.

The Stones announced the release date of “Foreign Tongues” online on Tuesday, while dropping a new single, “In The Stars.”

A video posted on its Instagram channel showed singer Mick Jagger and fellow founding bandmate Keith Richards, who are both 82, with 78-year-old bass guitarist Ronnie Wood working in a recording studio.

The album will feature appearances from former Beatles bass player Paul McCartney and The Cure frontman Robert Smith.

Speculation had been mounting that they were poised to unveil a new record after they last month mysteriously released a new limited edition single on vinyl only, under the band name The Cockroaches.

The name is an alias they have used in the past to play secret shows.

The track, “Rough And Twisted,” was sold at selected record stores only, in the U.K. for exactly 10.07 pounds ($13.64), prompting fans to predict the album would appear on July 10.

Members of The Rolling Stones, Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards pose in New York on May 5.

 

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