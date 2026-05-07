Roman-era mosaic resembling ‘Gypsy Girl’ unearthed in Tokat

TOKAT

Rescue excavations are continuing at the site of figurative Roman-era mosaics discovered during an illegal dig in the garden of a vineyard house in the Zile district of Tokat.

The mosaics, bearing the Ancient Greek inscription “ΤΡΥΦΗ” (Tryphe), meaning “luxury” and “abundance,” have stood out for their craftsmanship, which closely resembles the renowned “Gypsy Girl” mosaic exhibited at the Zeugma Mosaic Museum.

Experts from the Tokat Archaeology Museum have determined that the mosaics once adorned the floor of an important social structure dating back to the 2nd century A.D.

Alper Yılmaz, an assistant professor from Ondokuz Mayıs University Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, Department of Archaeology, who examined the findings on site, said the inscription represents a case of personification.

“The mosaics, first uncovered in 2025 through an illegal excavation in Zile, were subsequently brought to light during rescue excavations conducted by experts from the Tokat Archaeology Museum. When we evaluate them within their architectural context, it is clear that they were part of an important structure in Roman social life,” Yılmaz said.

He noted that stylistic analysis indicates the mosaics date back to the 2nd century A.D. and hold a significant place within Anatolian archaeology.

“This mosaic repertoire occupies an important position in Anatolian archaeology. When we look at comparable examples, especially the geometric motifs and figurative depictions, they show similarities with the ‘Gypsy Girl’ mosaic at the Zeugma Mosaic Museum. We also observe that both opus vermiculatum and opus tessellatum techniques were used together, creating a rich, multicolored composition,” he said.

Yılmaz added that the female figure depicted alongside the Greek term “Tryphe” is a personification symbolizing abundance, prosperity and luxury.

“When evaluated together with the structure, it becomes evident that a luxurious lifestyle is reflected in these mosaics, and in this sense, they also serve as a form of visual expression or even propaganda,” he said.

Highlighting the historical importance of Zile, Yılmaz said the district holds a key place in Roman history and is widely known as the location where Julius Caesar declared his famous words “Veni, vidi, vici” after defeating Pharnaces II in 47 B.C.

“Zile is one of the most important archaeological settlements in the Black Sea region. Although archaeological studies have only gained momentum in recent years, we are now seeing that the region is yielding highly significant data, especially when evaluated together with this mosaic structure,” he said.

Yılmaz also emphasized the region’s cultural and religious significance, noting that Zile was home to various cults in antiquity, including those associated with Cybele, fertility and abundance, as well as the Mag and Anatays cults.

He said the mosaics are currently being preserved in situ following excavation and stressed that completing the excavation of the entire area, followed by restoration and conservation work by specialists, and eventually opening the site to visitors, would make a major contribution to regional tourism. “Once combined with the elements of archaeology, this process could significantly boost tourism in the region,” he added.

Touching on Tokat’s broader historical richness, Yılmaz said the province has hosted numerous archaeological studies, particularly on mounds dating back to the Early, Middle and Late Bronze Ages.

He also noted that Tokat stands out among Anatolian cities for its cultural richness during the Islamic

period, while discoveries such as Sebastopolis and Komana ancient cities, along with

the newly uncovered Zile mosaics, demonstrate the region’s strong presence during the Roman era.

“Tokat has a very strong historical background with its cultural heritage. Integrating these mosaics into tourism will provide substantial added value to the city’s economy and history,” he said.

“These mosaics offer extremely important data for both the Anatolian mosaic repertoire and the broader cultural heritage of the region. Ensuring that they are made accessible and visitable will be crucial for Tokat’s future,” he added.

A Roman-era mosaic recently recovered from an illegal dig in Zile is sparking comparisons to the iconic ‘Gypsy Girl’ for its striking artistry and an Ancient Greek inscription, ‘Tryphe,’ which means luxury and abundance