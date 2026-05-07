Türkiye, Saudi Arabia sign visa deal for select passport holders

ANKARA

Türkiye and Saudi Arabia signed a reciprocal visa exemption agreement for holders of diplomatic and special passports on May 6, as the two countries held a high-level coordination council meeting in Ankara aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan hosted a Saudi delegation led by his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, in the Turkish capital for talks under the Turkish-Saudi Coordination Council framework.

In a post on social media following the meeting, Fidan said representatives from relevant ministries and institutions from both countries participated in the discussions.

He said the sides also reviewed committee work in strategic sectors including trade, energy, defense, education, culture, tourism and transportation, while evaluating bilateral relations within an institutional framework.

The ministers also discussed regional developments, particularly the situation in the Gaza Strip, according to Fidan.

The coordination council was established in 2016 to institutionalize ties between the two countries in political, military, economic and cultural fields. Its first meeting was held in Ankara in February 2017, while the second round took place in Riyadh in May 2025.

Türkiye and Saudi Arabia have expanded cooperation across multiple sectors in recent years through frequent high-level visits and coordination in multilateral platforms. Bilateral trade had reached $8.5 billion by the end of 2025, according to sources.