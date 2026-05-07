Türkiye introduces new standards for elderly care homes

Türkiye introduces new standards for elderly care homes

ANKARA
Türkiye introduces new standards for elderly care homes

Türkiye has introduced sweeping reforms to its elderly care system under a new regulation published in the Official Gazette, aiming to standardize nursing home services and improve access for vulnerable seniors nationwide.

Announced by the Family and Social Services Ministry, the updated regulation restructures admission criteria, care models and institutional standards for nursing homes and elderly rehabilitation centers across the country’s 81 provinces.

Under the new rules, the primary admission age for nursing homes has been set at 70 and above. Citizens aged between 60 and 70 will only be admitted if they are partially or fully dependent on care, narrowing eligibility to prioritize those with greater needs.

The ministry has also introduced a risk-based prioritization system, giving faster access to elderly individuals facing neglect, abuse or a lack of care support.

A four-tier care model has been established based on individual needs: independent living, supervised living, professionally supported care and advanced intensive care. The reform also expands professional staffing by incorporating occupational therapists and gerontologists into care services.

Infrastructure standards for elderly care institutions have been updated to strengthen accessibility, safety and service continuity.

Applicants deemed suitable will also be directed first toward daytime care and active aging programs to ease pressure on institutional care facilities.

 

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