İztuzu hosts Mediterranean’s first Caretta caretta nests

MUĞLA

Endangered loggerhead sea turtles (Caretta caretta) have started nesting and laying eggs at İztuzu Beach in the western province of Muğla’s Ortaca district, signaling the start of the nesting season in the Mediterranean.



Efforts carried out under a “protection-use balance” framework have led to a notable increase in mating and nesting areas for the species along the beach, with this positive trend expected to continue this year.



Teams from the Sea Turtle Research, Rescue and Rehabilitation Center (DEKAMER) have implemented a range of measures to ensure that the turtles’ mating and egg-laying processes proceed without disruption. Field teams and volunteers, who have been conducting monitoring and conservation work in the area for some time, continue their activities along the coast.



The first nest of the season, identified by DEKAMER staff and volunteers, has been recorded and secured with a protective cage.



Loggerhead turtles, which have become a symbol of İztuzu Beach, will remain in the area for approximately five months, during which they will mate, nest and complete their incubation period.

Throughout this time, informational signs along the beach explain the species’ life cycle, while visitors are urged to act responsibly to avoid harming the turtles.



Yakup Kaska, head of DEKAMER and the project coordinator, said monitoring and nest-protection activities at İztuzu are being carried out under the auspices of the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry and the General Directorate for the Protection of Natural Assets.



“Just like every year, we have continued our work on the beach. Mating of sea turtles began in April, and as of May, they have started nesting. As of May 2, we have taken the first nest of the season under protection at İztuzu, making it the earliest nesting site not only in Türkiye but also across the Mediterranean,” Kaska said.



He added that all nests identified on the beach will be placed under protection with the help of volunteers, ensuring that hatchlings safely reach the sea.



Kaska noted that each female turtle typically creates three to five nests, with egg-laying continuing until mid-August.

“Hatchlings begin to emerge at the end of July, and this process continues until the end of September. By then, all hatchlings will have made their way to the sea. We expect another successful season this year,” he said.



He explained that turtles mating in the warm waters of the Dalyan Canal begin nesting earlier, which is why the first nests in the Mediterranean are observed at İztuzu Beach.



Kaska also recalled that last year, approximately 770 nests were recorded on the beach, with around 40,000 hatchlings reaching the sea. A similar level of nesting activity is expected this year.



He warned that loggerhead turtles are often injured due to fishing nets and boat strikes, calling on the public to be more cautious during the nesting and hatching period.The first nest of the season has been secured with a protective cage.

The Mediterranean nesting season is officially underway, with endangered loggerhead sea turtles recorded laying their first eggs of the year at İztuzu Beach.