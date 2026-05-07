Beauty and personal care sales rise in Türkiye

Beauty and personal care sales rise in Türkiye

ISTANBUL
Beauty and personal care sales rise in Türkiye

Türkiye’s beauty and personal care market continued to grow strongly in 2025, led by fragrances, hair care, cosmetics and skin care, according to NielsenIQ data.

In value terms, fragrances posted 41 percent growth, followed by hair care with 37 percent, cosmetics with 35 percent and skin care with 32 percent, NielsenIQ Türkiye said.

Perfumeries also maintained their strong performance, recording 38 percent value growth in 2025.

Didem Şekerel Erdoğan, NIQ Türkiye general manager and NIQ e-commerce regional vice president for Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India, said beauty and personal care remained one of the strongest categories within the wider fast-moving consumer goods market.

“While total global FMCG growth currently stands at 3.3 percent, the beauty and personal care category is leading the way among core categories with growth of 3.9 percent,” Erdoğan said.

She said the category continued to stand apart from the broader FMCG market with solid growth in both volume and value.

Online shopping accounted for 9 percent of total FMCG value sales in Türkiye in 2025, while the share of online sales in personal care reached 23 percent, the data showed.

Online sales were especially strong in electrical personal care devices, where e-commerce accounted for around 55 percent of total category value.

Beauty categories recorded a 51 percent growth in e-commerce. Online sales rose 67 percent in fragrances, 55 percent in hair care, 53 percent in cosmetics and 50 percent in skin care.

 

personal care sales,

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