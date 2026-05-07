Türk Telekom’s net profit jumps 55.6 percent in first quarter

ISTANBUL

Türk Telekom’s net profit rose 55.6 percent year-on-year to 10.5 billion Turkish Liras in the first quarter of 2026, driven by revenue growth, stronger profitability and operational efficiency, the company has announced.

Consolidated revenues increased 8.7 percent from a year earlier to 64.9 billion liras, while EBITDA rose 17.1 percent to 27.4 billion liras.

The company’s EBITDA margin increased by 300 basis points to 42.3 percent.

Türk Telekom said capital expenditures, excluding solar energy investments, concession extension and mobile license fees, reached 17 billion liras in the first quarter, up 70.3 percent from the same period last year. The increase was driven by 5G rollout investments.

The company continued to expand its fiber infrastructure, with its fiber network reaching 550,000 kilometers as of the end of the first quarter.

Fiber network coverage rose to 34.4 million households, while fiber subscribers accounted for 93.6 percent of Türk Telekom’s fixed broadband subscriber base.

Türk Telekom closed the quarter with 57.2 million total subscribers, adding 613,000 net subscribers in the period.

The mobile segment recorded 712,000 net additions, taking the company’s total mobile subscriber base to 32.2 million. Türk Telekom said this marked its strongest first-quarter mobile subscriber performance since 2014.

Postpaid net mobile subscriber additions reached 4.8 million over the last 12 months, setting a new record for the company.