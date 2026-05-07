Türkiye’s 1st intercontinental ballistic missile takes center stage

Türkiye’s 1st intercontinental ballistic missile takes center stage

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s 1st intercontinental ballistic missile takes center stage

Türkiye has unveiled its latest intercontinental ballistic missile at SAHA 2026 this week, marking the public introduction of one of the country’s most advanced long-range missile systems.

The Yıldırımhan missile is capable of reaching Mach 25 speed and has a reported range of 6,000 kilometers (3,728 miles), the Defense Ministry said on May 7 during a press briefing held at the Türkiye’s major defense, aerospace and space industry fair in Istanbul.

The Yıldırımhan uses liquid nitrogen tetroxide as fuel and is powered by four rocket propulsion engines, the sources added.

The newly launched products would benefit the country and the Turkish army, adding that Türkiye’s defense industry has boosted its production capacity through major investments and transformed into an ecosystem developing high technology through research and development.

“This point we have reached is a source of pride but developing technology and diversifying needs require us to constantly renew ourselves,” Defense Minister Yaşar Güler earlier said.

He said R&D-focused product development and related activities play a decisive role in strengthening the defense industry in a sustainable way.

“In this context, our ministry continues its efforts with great determination to meet the needs of our Turkish Armed Forces,” he added.

Guler said the critical products displayed at the fair are the fruit of these efforts and later opened the stand featuring defense industry products, including the Yıldırımhan intercontinental ballistic missile.

The system is considered a critical force multiplier under modern warfare doctrines, with its combination of high speed and maneuverability allowing it to reach target areas while limiting the opposing side’s early warning and interception capabilities.

The Yıldırımhan also differs from similar systems with its liquid rocket fuel and a 3,000-kilogram explosive payload.

The unveiling comes as Türkiye continues to expand its defense industry capabilities, including in unmanned systems, missile technologies, air defense, aviation and space-related platforms.

SAHA 2026, organized by SAHA Istanbul, brings together defense and aerospace firms, procurement officials, military delegations, and industry representatives from Türkiye and abroad.

 

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