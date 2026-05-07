Iraq to acquire air defense systems from Türkiye amid Iran tensions

ISTANBUL

Iraq is in the final stages of purchasing 20 air defense systems from Türkiye, a senior Iraqi defense official has told the media, as Baghdad seeks to prevent a repeat of extensive drone and missile attacks that struck the country during the Iran conflict.

Speaking at the SAHA defense fair in Istanbul on May 6, Iraq’s Deputy Army Chief of Staff for Operations, Lt. Gen. Saad Harbiye, said Iraqi airspace had recently been “filled with drones,” adding that the new systems would help intercept threats targeting oil facilities, diplomatic sites and other critical infrastructure.

Speaking to the UAE-based the National, he emphasized that counter-drone defense has become a top priority for Iraq.

“Turkish defence systems are highly advanced and cost-effective and we are neighbouring countries,” he said, explaining why Iraq opted to buy from Turkish companies. However, he did not disclose the contract’s value or the specific Turkish companies involved.

Harbiye said discussions on acquiring Turkish air defense systems began before the war, but recent sustained drone and missile strikes since February have made the need more urgent.

Iraq has been exposed to attacks from multiple sides, with U.S. and Israeli strikes targeting Iran-linked militia sites, while Iranian drones and missiles have also crossed into Iraqi territory, hitting oil fields, a Baghdad hotel housing diplomatic missions and areas in the Kurdistan Regional Government.

A contract with Türkiye has already been signed and Iraqi and Turkish officials are currently working on financial arrangements, said Harbiye, who previously commanded military operations in Iraq’s Kirkuk and Dhi Qar provinces.

Harbiye also met Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler during the Istanbul defense fair.

He noted that in many cases, existing systems rely on interceptor missiles that can cost around $1 million to destroy drones worth roughly $10,000. He added that Turkish systems would help Iraq defend its airspace more efficiently, without relying on such costly solutions.

Iraq is additionally exploring cooperation with Türkiye in cybersecurity, an area where Turkish companies are increasingly active, the news outlet said.