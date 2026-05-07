Iraq to acquire air defense systems from Türkiye amid Iran tensions

Iraq to acquire air defense systems from Türkiye amid Iran tensions

ISTANBUL
Iraq to acquire air defense systems from Türkiye amid Iran tensions

 

Iraq is in the final stages of purchasing 20 air defense systems from Türkiye, a senior Iraqi defense official has told the media, as Baghdad seeks to prevent a repeat of extensive drone and missile attacks that struck the country during the Iran conflict.

Speaking at the SAHA defense fair in Istanbul on May 6, Iraq’s Deputy Army Chief of Staff for Operations, Lt. Gen. Saad Harbiye, said Iraqi airspace had recently been “filled with drones,” adding that the new systems would help intercept threats targeting oil facilities, diplomatic sites and other critical infrastructure.

Speaking to the UAE-based the National, he emphasized that counter-drone defense has become a top priority for Iraq.

“Turkish defence systems are highly advanced and cost-effective and we are neighbouring countries,” he said, explaining why Iraq opted to buy from Turkish companies. However, he did not disclose the contract’s value or the specific Turkish companies involved.

Harbiye said discussions on acquiring Turkish air defense systems began before the war, but recent sustained drone and missile strikes since February have made the need more urgent.

Iraq has been exposed to attacks from multiple sides, with U.S. and Israeli strikes targeting Iran-linked militia sites, while Iranian drones and missiles have also crossed into Iraqi territory, hitting oil fields, a Baghdad hotel housing diplomatic missions and areas in the Kurdistan Regional Government.

A contract with Türkiye has already been signed and Iraqi and Turkish officials are currently working on financial arrangements, said Harbiye, who previously commanded military operations in Iraq’s Kirkuk and Dhi Qar provinces.

Harbiye also met Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler during the Istanbul defense fair.

He noted that in many cases, existing systems rely on interceptor missiles that can cost around $1 million to destroy drones worth roughly $10,000. He added that Turkish systems would help Iraq defend its airspace more efficiently, without relying on such costly solutions.

Iraq is additionally exploring cooperation with Türkiye in cybersecurity, an area where Turkish companies are increasingly active, the news outlet said.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows Türkiye won’t back down from anti-terror bid

Erdoğan vows Türkiye won’t back down from anti-terror bid
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows Türkiye won’t back down from anti-terror bid

    Erdoğan vows Türkiye won’t back down from anti-terror bid

  2. Opposition mayor Köksal announces switch to AKP

    Opposition mayor Köksal announces switch to AKP

  3. Türkiye says no hantavirus cases detected amid concern over outbreak

    Türkiye says no hantavirus cases detected amid concern over outbreak

  4. Israel ramps up airstrikes across Lebanon despite ceasefire

    Israel ramps up airstrikes across Lebanon despite ceasefire

  5. Belgium describes Turkish defense industry as ‘role model,’ seeks cooperation

    Belgium describes Turkish defense industry as ‘role model,’ seeks cooperation
Recommended
Erdoğan vows Türkiye won’t back down from anti-terror bid

Erdoğan vows Türkiye won’t back down from anti-terror bid
Opposition mayor Köksal announces switch to AKP

Opposition mayor Köksal announces switch to AKP
Türkiye says no hantavirus cases detected amid concern over outbreak

Türkiye says no hantavirus cases detected amid concern over outbreak
Belgium describes Turkish defense industry as ‘role model,’ seeks cooperation

Belgium describes Turkish defense industry as ‘role model,’ seeks cooperation
Police detain 29 over Istanbul Municipality corruption probe

Police detain 29 over Istanbul Municipality corruption probe
Israel’s expansionist policies pose main threat to region: Erdoğan

Israel’s expansionist policies pose main threat to region: Erdoğan
Türkiye’s 1st intercontinental ballistic missile takes center stage

Türkiye’s 1st intercontinental ballistic missile takes center stage
WORLD Israel ramps up airstrikes across Lebanon despite ceasefire

Israel ramps up airstrikes across Lebanon despite ceasefire

Israeli and Lebanese envoys will sit down for a fresh round of peace talks in Washington next week, even as Israel presses its campaign against the militant group Hezbollah in spite of a ceasefire.

ECONOMY TUSAŞ plans to boost annual aircraft production capacity by 24 units

TUSAŞ plans to boost annual aircraft production capacity by 24 units

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) designed a new production plant to boost its manufacturing output with an additional 24 aircraft per year capacity, the firm’s deputy general manager has said.

SPORTS Title, survival on line in pivotal Süper Lig weekend

Title, survival on line in pivotal Süper Lig weekend

Galatasaray stands on the precipice of its 26th Turkish Süper Lig title this weekend, needing only a slight stumble from archrival Fenerbahçe to turn a seven-point lead into a mathematical certainty with two matches to spare.
﻿