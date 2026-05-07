Türkiye’s election authority elects new head

ANKARA

Supreme Election Council of Türkiye has elected Serdar Mutta as its new chairman and İsmail Kalender as deputy chairman following a leadership vote held after six members, including former chairman Ahmet Yener, completed their terms in office.

Six new members, selected by the general assemblies of the Court of Appeals and the Council of State, officially took office after being sworn in at the council on May 6.

In the election to determine the new head of the election authority, Mutta secured the absolute majority required among the council’s 11 members and was elected chairman. Kalender was elected deputy chairman.

Speaking outside the council headquarters after the vote, Mutta said the election authority would continue to carry out its constitutional duties “with full impartiality and independence.”

“We have taken over the flag today,” he said. “We will strive to fulfill this duty in the best possible way in line with the rule of law and constitutional principles. We will make every effort to ensure that all electoral processes are conducted transparently and within the framework of the law from beginning to end.”

The Supreme Election Council of Türkiye consists of seven full members and four substitute members.

Under the law governing the council’s organization and duties, six members are elected from among judges of the Court of Cassation and five from the Council of State through secret ballot and an absolute majority vote in their respective general assemblies.

Members serve six-year terms and may be reelected after their mandates expire. The chairman and deputy chairman are elected from among the council members through a secret ballot requiring an absolute majority.