Türkiye eyes 2027 Moon mission with domestic rocket engine

Türkiye eyes 2027 Moon mission with domestic rocket engine

ISTANBUL
Türkiye eyes 2027 Moon mission with domestic rocket engine

Türkiye will reach the Moon in 2027 by firing its domestically developed hybrid rocket engine and become the first country to use the technology in deep space, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır has said during SAHA 2026, the International Defense, Aerospace and Space Industry Fair at Istanbul Expo Center.

The minister said Türkiye aims to transfer the gains it has made in defense and aviation to other critical technology fields, with space technologies among the main priorities.

The global space economy has exceeded $600 billion annually and is expected to reach $1 trillion within a few years, Kacır said.

“We aim to make the deep capability we have accumulated in satellite technologies a lever for Türkiye’s deep-space goals in the coming period,” Kacır said.

One of the priority projects is the Moon Program, he added.

“Türkiye will reach the Moon in 2027 by firing its own national hybrid rocket engine and will become the first country to use this technology in deep space and give it a history in deep space,” Kacır said.

The minister said the project would not only make Türkiye one of the few countries to reach the Moon but would also help it develop spacecraft capable of orbital transfer for satellites.

Kacır also said independent access to space was one of the key goals of the National Space Program.

Kacır said another part of this goal was to have a national spaceport, adding that construction had started in Somalia.

 

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